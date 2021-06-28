Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Up 601.4% in June

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, an increase of 601.4% from the May 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Monday. 14,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,176. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

In other Atlantic Avenue Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 67,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $673,570.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Avenue Acquisition

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

