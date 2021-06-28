Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Up 575.0% in June

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PDYPY stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.99. 12,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.33. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.60.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

