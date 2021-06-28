Raymond James Analysts Give B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) a $7.00 Price Target

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) has been given a $7.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 68.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BTG. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. 282,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,157,164. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,762,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,100 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in B2Gold by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,529,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,968,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,757,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.