Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$54.00 Price Target by Scotiabank Analysts

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) has been given a C$54.00 price target by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge to an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.79.

ENB traded down C$0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting C$49.26. 1,296,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,099,687. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$35.80 and a twelve month high of C$50.19. The firm has a market cap of C$99.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.76.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0500002 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

