TD Securities Boosts Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s previous close.

Morguard North American Residential REIT stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$16.58. The stock had a trading volume of 16,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,285. The stock has a market capitalization of C$647.13 million and a PE ratio of 6.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 1-year low of C$13.55 and a 1-year high of C$17.23.

In other Morguard North American Residential REIT news, Director Bruce Keith Robertson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$118.00 per share, with a total value of C$590,000.00.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

