Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.89.

Shares of TCN traded up C$0.25 on Monday, reaching C$14.50. 395,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,414. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$8.58 and a 12 month high of C$14.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$13.33.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,235,179. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

