Covington Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Covington Capital Management grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,632,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $557,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $206,406,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.99. 121,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,615,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 270,192 shares of company stock valued at $63,081,699. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.65.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

