Financial Avengers Inc. Purchases 37 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $396.65. The stock had a trading volume of 44,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $296.83 and a 1 year high of $395.96. The stock has a market cap of $175.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.