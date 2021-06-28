Analysts Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target at $27.33

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $97,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,921 shares of company stock worth $2,975,108. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.94. 23,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,817. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.