Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Receives $54.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of TPB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,964. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.29. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $827.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

In other Turning Point Brands news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

