Blockmason Credit Protocol Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $342,556.51 and $698.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00054846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00020009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.20 or 0.00645183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

