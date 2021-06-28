Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000903 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $2,514.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044724 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00124521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00163901 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,658.21 or 1.00184676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,957,313 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

