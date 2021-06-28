LocalCoinSwap Hits Market Cap of $855,039.10 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $855,039.10 and $5,391.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00249912 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001658 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.80 or 0.00698948 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,575,375 coins and its circulating supply is 51,362,598 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LCSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.