Algert Global LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 446,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,384,422. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $231.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

