Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management reduced its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Intuit by 4.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

INTU stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $488.66. 10,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,917. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $490.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $435.59.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,577 shares of company stock valued at $73,206,441 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

