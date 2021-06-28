Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $59,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $207,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,646,000 after acquiring an additional 549,323 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $190.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.42 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $175.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

