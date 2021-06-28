Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Up 885.8% in June

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, an increase of 885.8% from the May 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVNXF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 151,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,221. Novonix has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.72.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

