Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of MCARY stock traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,163. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.94. Mercari has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

