IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Short Interest Up 782.3% in June

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,700 shares, a growth of 782.3% from the May 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,223,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IFAN stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,654,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,218,392. IFAN Financial has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02.

IFAN Financial Company Profile

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

