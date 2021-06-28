QunQun Hits 1-Day Volume of $338,586.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 28th. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $338,586.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

