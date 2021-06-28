-$0.08 EPS Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BTRS in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $124,146 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,787,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,930,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 55,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,377. BTRS has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.32.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

