Elgethun Capital Management Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after buying an additional 1,581,938 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,463.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 927,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,234,000 after purchasing an additional 911,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 995.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 688,458 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $102.42. The stock had a trading volume of 33,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,669. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.04. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $105.77.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

