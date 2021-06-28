Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 4,637 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.3% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $291.86. The stock had a trading volume of 114,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,201,397. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.33 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.