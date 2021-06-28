Altus Wealth Group LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Altus Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 107.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $15.60 on Monday, hitting $687.47. 259,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,275,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $637.08. The company has a market cap of $662.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 674.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.70 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,142,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,419 shares of company stock worth $76,913,138. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

