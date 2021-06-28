Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 522.2% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,236. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $32.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISDX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period.

