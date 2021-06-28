Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, an increase of 522.2% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,236. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $32.28.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
