Short Interest in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Decreases By 93.8%

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the May 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.16. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.12 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 16.92%.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

