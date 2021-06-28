Head-To-Head Review: Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) vs. Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mitchells & Butlers and Noble Roman’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00 Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Noble Roman’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion 0.89 -$142.90 million ($0.08) -48.75 Noble Roman’s $11.54 million 1.29 -$5.38 million N/A N/A

Noble Roman’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitchells & Butlers.

Profitability

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and Noble Roman’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A Noble Roman’s -35.54% -78.28% -20.88%

Summary

Mitchells & Butlers beats Noble Roman’s on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 1,738 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 3,064 franchised/licensed outlets. Noble Roman's, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

