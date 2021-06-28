Analysts Anticipate PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Post $2.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the highest is $3.10. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6,600%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $7.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCH. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

PCH traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $51.97. 6,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,607. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.78%.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

