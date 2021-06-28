Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Sells $531,388.00 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $487.25. 19,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,917. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.99 and a fifty-two week high of $490.19. The company has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 24.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

