Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Sells $531,388.00 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $487.25. 19,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,917. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $280.99 and a fifty-two week high of $490.19. The company has a market capitalization of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 24.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.