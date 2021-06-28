VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Hits New 12-Month High at $230.36

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $230.36 and last traded at $230.27, with a volume of 2974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $227.73.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,256.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at $177,379,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 154,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,680,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $6,967,000. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 617,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

