Alethea Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $304.31. 1,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,999. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $305.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.13.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.