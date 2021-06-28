Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPMYY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

OTCMKTS:SPMYY remained flat at $$13.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.