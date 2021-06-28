Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Receives C$21.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of TSE ARE traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.79. 51,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,796. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.15 and a 52 week high of C$20.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.00.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$754.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$682.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.54%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

