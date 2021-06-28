Maro (MARO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,802.00

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maro has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Maro has a market capitalization of $20.51 million and $4,802.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maro Coin Profile

MARO is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 943,116,399 coins and its circulating supply is 486,091,243 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

