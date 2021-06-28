Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $25.48 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $25.48 million and $308,317.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00052640 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00035405 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,041,427 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

