$205.22 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce sales of $205.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.00 million and the highest is $205.36 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $171.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $789.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.80 million to $793.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $830.24 million, with estimates ranging from $820.60 million to $848.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,509 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after buying an additional 736,492 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 461,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $7,686,000.

VREX traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.71. 4,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,762. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.94. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varex Imaging (VREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.