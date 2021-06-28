$205.22 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce sales of $205.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.00 million and the highest is $205.36 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $171.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $789.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.80 million to $793.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $830.24 million, with estimates ranging from $820.60 million to $848.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,509 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,300,000 after buying an additional 736,492 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 461,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $7,686,000.

VREX traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.71. 4,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,762. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.94. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

