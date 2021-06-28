Polis Price Tops $0.0894 on Major Exchanges (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Polis has a market capitalization of $878,481.74 and $206.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.0894 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polis has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007941 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $505.63 or 0.01461600 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

