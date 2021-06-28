Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.49

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.49 and last traded at C$3.53, with a volume of 39080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$404.86 million and a P/E ratio of -7.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.16.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$82.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.