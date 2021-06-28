Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading 6.9% Higher

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) traded up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.86. 21,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,100,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLO. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223 over the last three months. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 120.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 51,656 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 672,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,744,000 after buying an additional 105,105 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.