Short Interest in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Drops By 98.1%

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,300 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the May 31st total of 18,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000.

NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.97. 332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.05. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

