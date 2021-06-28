ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) traded down 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.56 and last traded at $9.57. 30,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,034,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $982.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,685.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,109. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

