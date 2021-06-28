Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $36.99

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.99, but opened at $35.95. Karooooo shares last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 100 shares.

KARO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $768.72 million and a P/E ratio of 35.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.15.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.