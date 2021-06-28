TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 843,813 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,086,935 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 843,813 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 2.8% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,548,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,006 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.77.

NYSE TD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,242. The stock has a market cap of $128.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

