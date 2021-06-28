Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,980 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.3% of Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,164,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,293.4% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 707,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,600,000 after acquiring an additional 694,125 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

