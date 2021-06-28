Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,791 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $383,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,336,640,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after buying an additional 530,026 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,555,000 after purchasing an additional 361,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,804,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $499.41. 12,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,506. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $349.04 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

