Capital One Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital One Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,509,000 after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $379.68. 1,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

