Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Increased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,986 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $5.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $585.43. The stock had a trading volume of 37,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,779. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $279.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.03 and a fifty-two week high of $582.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

