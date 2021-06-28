iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,193 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 203,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,490,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $428.08. 175,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,407. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $300.11 and a 1-year high of $428.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $419.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

