iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 129.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,696 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $940,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,152,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $270.50. 30,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $184.70 and a 1-year high of $269.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

