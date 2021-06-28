Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,429 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. eBay comprises 1.6% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of eBay by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $68.26. 143,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,682,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.04.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

